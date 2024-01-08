The much awaited bridge connecting Sangay Lhaden sports academy in Itanagar got inaugurated by Itanagar MLA Kechi Taso along with PWD officials.

The 25 metre span RCC bridge over the Kongko river, built under the scheme BE 2020, was completed after three years and today MLA of Itanagar Techi Kaso inaugurated this bridge at Chimpu. This bridge cost Rs 3 crores and is touted to be the lifeline of the people living in the outskirts of Itanagar. Earlier in summer it's construction work got affected due to heavy downpour resulting the flooded streams.

The Superintendent Engineer, speaking to media, informed about the comprehensive road development program under which several concrete cement roads are being constructed in the twin capital city. He said that 72 km coverage has been achieved in phase I, and for second phase work is ongoing and 75 percent work has been done at a cost of Rs 80 crores. Decongestion of traffic is our main agenda in this populated capital city, he said.