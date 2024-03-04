Techi Kaso Itanagar MLA along with Deputy Director of School Education Sorang Tapi, Corporator Tarh Nachung and other leaders laid the foundation stone of the Upgradation of the Government secondary school Nirjuli to Government higher secondary school with basic infrastructures & also inaugurated a new office building cum classroom at Nirjuli town of capital city Itanagar.

"I have been the longest-serving MlLA of capital for 15 years but till now no one can raise fingers on my work as I have tremendously tried to transform the capital by bringing infrastructures and road projects, schools for every nook and corner of the capital city. For this degradation, more than o crores fund has been sanctioned for which the work will start soon. Education is my top priority and I spend much of my Local area Development Fund Mlad for the welfare of my people and children of capital complex and will contest the election showing my work and service for 15 years."



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Tarh Nachung the prime BJP leader cum corporator of Nirjuli stated that the transformation of capital schools, roads, and infrastructures is all due to the tireless service of present MLA Techi Kaso and if the party denies bjp ticket to him it will be a great loss for the party as with or without ticket people unconditionally support Techi Kaso as their popular leader for the betterment of the capital and improving law and order situation in the capital of Arunachal Pradesh.