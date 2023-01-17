Itanagar Municipal Corporation soon getting it's new multicrores permanent office building specifically designed with a super strong structure, resilient design, and a suite of on-site infrastructures with all amenities.

IMC Itanagar municipal Corporation Mayor Tame Phassang along with the Minister Urban development,civil supply geo-mining Kamlung Mossang,Corporators and Officials of Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) inspected the under-construction office Building of IMC here at Chimpu near Itanagar.

During the inspection, Mayor urged the executing agency to maintain quality and expedite the work before March 2023, so that the present temporary office of the IMC at Nitivihar could be shifted to this new permanent building. The present office is in a rented building, congested, and has no available rooms for officers and staff so it is difficult to perform our responsibilities in a proper way, said Mayor.

Since the formation of Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) and the election of Corporators our foremost objective was to establish a permanent office so that we can confer service to the public in a proper way. Stating that, Mayor also informed that, besides the efforts to establish a permanent office, IMC has been running a Kiosk center at Naharlagun and if required more such kiosk centers will be established so that the public would get service at their doorsteps.

‘Executing agency has assured to handover the office building by March 2023 however, we are suggesting them to complete soon so that office could be inaugurated Mayor added.

Tame Phassang cited connectivity issue for the public in taking this new building near the virtue of the capital city as citizens can avail facilities like birth,marriage, death certificates, trading license etc. easily without travelling far. Municipal Engineers which are working now from hotels and homes will get a proper infrastructure to work after completion of this office building and IMC will try to provide best services to the citizens of capital complex.

Mayor appreciated the efforts of Urban development Minister Kamlung Mossang and stated that this dream office of IMC having own building with all amenities is a gift of UD minister as this fund was under 14th finance commission not from the new IMC tenure 2021 to 25 (15th finance commission) but due to interference of UD minister this leftover funds were used to buy vehicles for IMC & to make proper office building of IMC etc to ensure the efficient quality service & help the twenty corporators of capital city to serve the citizens better. Mayor also gave credit to Chief Minister for his support to Itanagar municipal Corporation.

Regarding the funding of building Mayor stated that this four floor under construction building was purchased by IMC in 7.10 crores including land and 5 crores remaining funds were kept for Maintainence under 14th finance commission and soon tender will be floated for the same under EPC mode and last of february 2023 is the deadline for completion of this building.

UD Minister Kamlung Mossang talking to media appreciated the quality work of this IMC building which is Ground +4 and the location of this building which is near highway, also is the best when it comes to connectivity and after permanent establishment of office of Itanagar municipal Corporation, the citizens of capital will get benefit in procuring their required documents through this office on time.