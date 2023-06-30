The Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) on June 30 held its 15th business meeting at the newly constructed permanent IMC building. Led by Mayor Tamme Phassang, the meeting saw the adoption of key decisions aimed at addressing the city's sanitation challenges.

One of the major issues discussed was the shortage of funds for salaries and wages of the workforce responsible for sanitation under the IMC. Mayor Phassang highlighted that the previous financial year's funds, amounting to 12 crores, had been discontinued after March 2023. However, the dynamic Chief Minister stepped in to resolve the crisis by allocating the same amount with an additional 7.5 crores to support manpower and salaries. Within the next few days, the IMC plans to recruit new drivers, laborers, and other skilled workers to enhance the garbage collection and sanitation efforts.

Another important decision taken during the meeting was the implementation of gender-wise deployment. As per the IMC's act, each ward should have an equal ratio of male and female staff members. With 160 members responsible for maintaining hygiene and cleanliness in the twenty wards of the capital complex, the IMC aims to fulfill its duties while adhering to the guidelines set by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the High Court.

Addressing the havoc caused by monsoon season in Itanagar, Mayor Phassang emphasized the need to curb illegal earth-cutting activities. He urged citizens to refrain from unauthorized excavation as it can lead to flash floods, landslides, roadblocks, and bridge collapses, posing a threat to the safety and well-being of the city's residents.