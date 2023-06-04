Itanagar, the capital city of Arunachal Pradesh, is gearing up for a landmark event as the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) is set to get its own new office building on June 5. The grand ceremony, scheduled to be held soon, will witness the presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu as the Chief Guest and Union Minister for Earth & Science Kiren Rijiju as the Guest of Honour. This multi-crore infrastructure project is set to redefine the administrative landscape of Itanagar, enhancing service delivery and fostering a conducive environment for the well-being of its residents.

The sprawling new office building, built at an estimated cost of around 15 crores, stands tall as a symbol of progress and modernity. Its strategic location in the heart of Itanagar ensures easy accessibility for both citizens and staff members. The construction project has been meticulously planned, incorporating the latest architectural and design elements to create a functional, spacious, and technologically advanced facility.

One of the key highlights of the IMC's new office building is its top five floors dedicated to official work. The expansive space has been carefully designed to accommodate various departments and administrative functions under one roof. This consolidation eliminates the inconvenience of scattered offices, previously located in different parts of the city. With improved coordination and streamlined operations, the IMC aims to provide efficient and seamless services to the citizens of Itanagar.

Mayor Tamme Phassang of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation, in an exclusive conversation with India Today, shed light on the advantages brought about by the new office building.

He emphasized that this state-of-the-art facility marks a significant milestone in the corporation's journey towards enhanced citizen services. By centralizing all services and facilities in one location, the IMC aims to provide convenience and accessibility to residents. Previously, citizens had to visit multiple locations for services such as obtaining trading licenses, birth and marriage certificates, No Objection Certificates (NOC) for retired government employees, and availing benefits under housing schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and Jharkhand Neeranchal Residential Urban Living Mission (JNRULM).

Mayor Phassang further emphasized that the new IMC office building is not just a physical structure, but a symbol of community engagement and responsibility. It serves as a central hub where citizens can actively participate in maintaining cleanliness and hygiene across the city. With garbage disposal being a pressing concern, the IMC has equipped the building with a high-tech war room. This control center monitors the movement of garbage collection vehicles using GPS technology. Through a toll-free number and dedicated mobile applications, citizens can now report specific locations that require immediate attention for waste collection. This proactive approach ensures timely and efficient garbage management throughout Itanagar.

The new IMC office building boasts modern amenities to meet the diverse needs of citizens. A conference hall with a seating capacity of 50, complete with comfortable chairs and a state-of-the-art public address system, facilitates effective communication and interaction. The building also incorporates central air conditioning to ensure a comfortable working environment for the staff. In addition, the IMC has set up KIOSK centers in Naharlagun, with plans for similar centers in Banderdewa and Nirjuli. These centers offer citizens the convenience of checking the status of their documents and availing IMC services with ease.

Future plans include the construction of three additional multi-story parking lots by the end of the year, addressing the persistent parking challenges faced by residents. The IMC aims to outsource the management of these parking lots to private organizations, providing employment opportunities to unemployed youths.