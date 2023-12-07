Itanagar Police, led by Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh, apprehended 10 individuals under preventive action during a heightened patrol on the night of December 6, 2023.

Under the jurisdiction of FIR Case No. 07/23, registered under Section 151 Cr.PC, the police team, spearheaded by SDPO Kengo Dirchi, intensified patrolling in the township area. The operation revealed suspicious activities involving two groups: one loitering between Rajbhawan and the Secretary Governor's Bungalow, and another consuming alcohol near Gate no. 1, 2, and the Rajbhawan Helipad.

The individuals were taken into custody as their presence in these sensitive zones during odd hours raised concerns of potential cognizable offenses. To ascertain their motives, proper examinations were conducted, and the preventive arrestees underwent medical examinations before being presented before the magistrate.

The police team also seized an Alto car and a motorcycle from the area as part of the operation.

Names and Addresses of the Preventive Arrestees:



1. Sujan Sarkar, 31 yrs, s/o Suken Ch. Sarkar

2. Sanju Biswas, 30 yrs, s/o Lt. Pawan Biswas

3. Shri Santosh Biswas, 27 yrs, s/o Dolo

4. Sonu Barman, 18 yrs, s/o Raju Barman

5. Arun Kumar Chetry, 25 yrs, s/o Krishna Chetry (Arrested between Bungalow of Secretary to Rajbhawan)

6. Sathi Dorjee, 32 years, s/o Lt. Lanka Bahadur Dorjee

7. Taku Doku, 26 years, s/o Lt. Taku Kojing

8. Haj Sambyo, 32 years, s/o Haj Hapu

9. Tatung Joy, 34 years, s/o Lt. Tatung Taka

10. Yura Vikas, 29 years, s/o Yura Nilik Tali



Upon interrogation, it was revealed that the individuals were regular visitors to the area, engaging in the consumption of alcohol during nighttime hours. All preventive arrestees were subsequently produced before the executive magistrate and later released on bond under the provisions of Section 151 and Section 107 CrPC, ensuring the continued security of the sensitive zones in Itanagar.