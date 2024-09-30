The Itanagar Capital Police swiftly resolved a theft case involving stolen properties from the Yangda Yurchum Shiv Mandir in Itanagar, recovering the stolen items and arresting the culprit.

It is to be mentioned here that on September 29, one Lokam Nai lodged a complaint reporting that, in the early hours of 18 September, a thief stole a DG set battery and a water pump motor from the Mandir.

The suspect also attempted, but failed, to break into the donation box.

A police investigation was launched under Section 305(a) BNS, led by ASI Tatung Tari with the assistance of Head Constable Tabu Doyam and Constable Nabam Chakum.

With supervision from Inspector Takhe Tasso, the team used human intelligence to track down a suspect, 22-year-old Bem Abraham from 6 Kilo, Itanagar.

During interrogation, Abraham confessed to the crime, leading to the recovery of the stolen items. He has been placed in judicial custody as the investigation continues.

The Itanagar Capital Police praised the team's efficiency and urged the public to report any suspicious activities to help maintain safety in the community.