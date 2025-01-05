The Itanagar Police have successfully dismantled a gang of serial offenders responsible for multiple thefts in the Itanagar Capital Region. Following a month-long investigation, the arrests were carried out by a dedicated police team led by Inspector K. Yangfo (Officer-in-Charge, PS Itanagar) and supported by Mr. Vivek Kr. Maurya (IPS), along with SIs RK Jha, Padam Padi, Tana Suraj, and Samuel Ngupok, under the supervision of Shri Kengo Dirchi, SDPO Itanagar.

Theft incidents reported:

December 11, 2024: Rs 3,00,000 was stolen from a complainant’s car outside the SBI Itanagar branch. The suspects tricked the victim by dropping fake currency notes, distracting him while stealing the cash bag.

December 9, 2024: Miss Milli Ossen reported cash theft from her scooty parked in the basement of V-Mart, Ganga Market.

October 28, 2024: Sri Dipak Deori, an ATM engineer, reported the theft of Rs 1,50,000 and personal documents while servicing a cash deposit machine at the SBI Main Branch Itanagar.

Arrests and recovery:



On January 3, 2025, acting on a tip-off, police apprehended two suspects near SBI Itanagar. A third suspect was later arrested at Harmutty Railway Station based on their confessions.

Arrested individuals:

Chandan Gowala (57): Resident of Rajganj, Jalpaiguri, West Bengal

Deepak Sharma (57): Resident of Baradari, Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh

Rakesh (47): Resident of Rajganj, Jalpaiguri, West Bengal

A Hero Honda Glamour motorcycle with a fake registration number, used in the crimes, was also recovered.

Modus operandi:



The gang targeted bank premises and parking areas, observing individuals withdrawing or handling large amounts of cash. Using deceptive tactics such as dropping fake currency or creating distractions, they stole valuables. Their elderly appearance and temporary residency in Arunachal Pradesh allowed them to avoid suspicion.

Police advisory:



Rohit Rajbir Singh, IPS, SP Itanagar, issued safety guidelines urging citizens to:

1) Avoid leaving large sums of cash unattended in vehicles.

2) Stay vigilant around banks and report suspicious activities.

3) Utilize secure parking spaces and ensure vehicles are properly locked.

4) The SP praised the relentless efforts of the police team, commended their dedication in solving these cases, and assured suitable rewards for their exemplary work. The Itanagar Police reaffirm their commitment to ensuring public safety and combating criminal activities.