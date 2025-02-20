Itanagar Police arrested eight individuals and registered three cases under the Arunachal Pradesh Gambling Prohibition Act. The operation followed multiple public complaints regarding unlawful gambling activities at Nyokum grounds and other locations in the city.

A police team, led by Inspector Khiksi Yangfo (OC, Itanagar PS) and Inspector Takhe Tasso (2nd OC, Itanagar PS), along with SI Inya Tato, ASI M. Kamgo, CT Nabam Chakum, CT Tayo Bodo, and Santosh Garam, carried out a series of raids under the supervision of SDPO Itanagar, Shri Kengo Dirchi.

The enforcement action unfolded as follows:

- February 18, 2025 (23:00 hrs): Two individuals were apprehended at Nyokum Lapang, Itanagar, with gambling paraphernalia.

- February 19, 2025 (17:00 hrs): Four persons were caught red-handed indulging in gambling near Ganga Daily Market, Itanagar.

- February 19, 2025 (18:30 hrs): Two individuals were arrested at Nyokum Ground, Jollang, for organizing dice gambling.

Following the arrests, three separate cases were registered at Itanagar Police Station under case numbers 22/25, 23/25, and 24/25, invoking Sections 3 and 4 of the Arunachal Pradesh Gambling Prohibition Act.

Commending the swift and efficient operation, SP Itanagar, Shri Rajbir Singh (IPS), lauded the efforts of the police team in maintaining law and order. Itanagar Capital Police reaffirmed their commitment to curbing illegal activities and ensuring public safety.