The Itanagar police in Arunachal have imposed traffic restrictions owing to Prime Minister Modi's impending visit.

The public has been advised to take note of all official announcements and updates and to plan their travel accordingly.

PM Modi on March 9 is set to inaugurate several projects including the Sela Tunnel of Tawang.

Whereas, a state function is proposed at IG Park, Itanagar on 9th March'2024 where several VVIPs, VIPs, etc are scheduled to attend the same.



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And whereas, the Superintendent of Police, Traffic, Itanagar has submitted a letter dated 4th March 2024 for declaration of no parking zones for smooth movement of the VVIP/VIP carcade during the function.

Now therefore, to regulate the traffic during the day of visit of VVIP and maintain Law and Order from security point of view, the following stretch of roads are hereby declared as No Parking Zone on March 9.

1. Entire road stretch along with footpath/parking space from IG Park Gate No.1 (near Kingcup School) to Rajbhawan via Bank Tinali & Mithun Gate junction.

2. No parking inside the white line or within road pavement from the Bank Tinali overpass to Hollongi Airport.