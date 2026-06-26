Arunachal: Itanagar Police recover 14 stolen two-wheelers, apprehend four minors

Itanagar Police have recovered around 14 stolen two-wheelers and apprehended four children in conflict with law in connection with a vehicle theft case, marking a major breakthrough in a recent drive against two-wheeler thefts in the Capital Region.

According to the Office of the Superintendent of Police, Capital, the recoveries were made during a sustained operation carried out over the past 20 days to curb two-wheeler thefts in Itanagar and adjoining areas.

The action followed the registration of Itanagar Police Station Case No. 171/2026 under Section 305(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on June 25. Police said the four children, aged between 10 and 14 years, were apprehended in accordance with legal procedures.

Based on their disclosures, police recovered around 14 stolen two-wheelers, including the scooter involved in the case, from different locations across the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) and Papum Pare district.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Itanagar, and the Officer-in-Charge of Itanagar Police Station. Police said the drive involved sustained source development, field verification and continuous follow-up by the investigation team.

Officials said the registration numbers, engine numbers and chassis numbers of several recovered vehicles appeared to have been tampered with. Verification of the original vehicle details and ownership is currently underway, following which the vehicles will be returned to their rightful owners after completion of the legal formalities.