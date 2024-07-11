Itanagar Police apprehended a drug peddler and seized a substantial quantity of heroin during a targeted operation at Hotel Kosing, C-Sector, in Arunachal Pradesh on July 10.

Acting on reliable intelligence, a police team led by Dy. SP Kengo Dirchi, SDPO Itanagar, accompanied by Inspr. Yangfo, OC PS Itanagar, and other officers mobilized to Hotel Kosing. Executive Magistrate Takam Nicolas and independent witnesses were summoned to oversee the operation.

In a coordinated raid on room no. 104 of Hotel Kosing, the team detained Tare Nyibe, hailing from Siyum Village, Upper Subansiri district. The search yielded 28 plastic vials containing 3.03 grams of heroin and Rs 4100 in cash from the suspect's possession. Further interrogation led to the discovery of an additional stash hidden at Nyibe's shop in Lobi, Niti-Vihar.

"With the assistance of Special Judicial Magistrate 1st Class Shri Oli Koju, the police conducted a thorough search of the shop, uncovering 67 plastic vials containing 6.04 grams of heroin," stated an official familiar with the operation.

The seized drugs and the accused have been handed over to judicial authorities under Section 21(b) of the NDPS Act. The successful operation was conducted under the vigilant supervision of Shri Rohit Rajbir Singh, IPS, SP Itanagar, ensuring strict adherence to legal procedures mandated by the NDPS Act and BNSS.

"This operation underscores our commitment to combatting drug trafficking and ensuring public safety in Itanagar," remarked SP Rohit Rajbir Singh, commending the team's diligence in executing the raid.