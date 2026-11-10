Itanagar Capital Police have seized 15 vials of suspected narcotic substances and arrested one person in connection with an alleged drug trafficking case in Arunachal Pradesh.

The accused, identified as Honkai Pansa, a resident of Kaimilo village in Longding district, was intercepted near Chandranagar Petrol Pump at around 12.27 am on November 6, while travelling on a black TVS Ntorq scooter bearing registration number AS-06-AE-0160.

According to police, Chimpu Police Station received specific information that Pansa was allegedly carrying suspected narcotic substances for delivery at an undisclosed location.

Acting on the input, a police team led by Itanagar SDPO Chera Saban, under the supervision of Capital SP Jummar Basar, intercepted the scooter and conducted a search.

During the search, police recovered 15 vials containing suspected narcotic substances from the left inner pocket of the accused's jacket. The recovered substances weighed approximately 20 grams, including the weight of the plastic containers.

The suspected contraband and the scooter were seized following due legal procedures in the presence of independent witnesses. The entire search and seizure operation was also videographed using the e-Sakshya application.

The accused was subsequently arrested and taken to Chimpu Police Station along with the seized articles for further legal proceedings.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Inspector Sunita Nabam has been assigned to investigate the case.

Itanagar Capital Police reiterated their commitment to combating drug trafficking and substance abuse, urging the public to share credible information about drug-related activities.

