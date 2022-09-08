The Itanagar police arrested two drug peddlers today and seized 126 grams of suspected heroin with 188 numbers of empty plastic vials.

The Itanagar Police Anti Drug Squad led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Kengo Dirchi, Sub Inspector B. Pertin, Ct Yarik Yordum, and Nirjuli Ps team consisted of Inspector Menli Geyi, L/Ct Nabam, Riju, Ct Tana Chakro, Ct Tagri Ramu under supervision of SDPO Naharlagun, ASP Capital and SP Capital Jimmy Chiram conducted a raid at Nirjuli village-I at the rented Room of one woman Mofida Begum.

126 Grams of suspected heroin with188 numbers of empty plastic vials got recovered while arresting two persons namely Mofida Begum and Asadul Ali who hails from Assam.

A case has been registered in Nirjuli Police station with case number 91/22 u/s 21(b)/27(a)/27/29 NDPS Act and taken up for further investigation.

Illegal contraband got seized, sealed, and packed accordingly while searches were conducted in presence of Magistrates Dana Una along with other witnesses.

Itanagar Police recently constituted a dedicated Anti Drugs team with Dy SP Kengo Dirchi as team leader and urged all denizens to Cooperate and fight against drugs for a better tomorrow.