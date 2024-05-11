Itanagar city is likely to get three additional parking lots, the trial for which began today, in a move to ease parking woes of the people of the city and also to help traffic congestion.

The parking lots will be expected to be inaugurated in Ganga, ESS Sector, and the civil secretariat in Itanagar.

The Multi Storey Car parking lots which has a capacity of 100 vehicles, and another with a capacity of over 100 vehicles in ESS Sector near Civil Secretariat worth 14.71 crores are on the verge of inauguration. These lots are funded by the urban department of Arunachal Pradesh.

The trial began today where three lifts with capacity of 2 tonnes began lifting vehicles up to fourth floor of the building.

As the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) is growing, parking is becoming a major issue day by day. There are not enough spaces for parking in the ICR. This multi-level car parking which got completed in a time span of over 3 years along with the extension period is situated in the Arunachal Pradesh State Transport bus transit. It will include the office of the Station Superintendent of APST service Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

Apart from the market areas, even the colonies’ residents are struggling in terms of parking in the colonies. Due to the lack of parking space, people are parking their vehicles on the roads. This not only causes traffic congestion but is unsafe even for the car owners.

The ICR administration, together with the Itanagar Municipal Corporation, will need to make sincere efforts to develop more public parking spaces. Additional parking lots will have to be constructed to meet future needs. The authorities should identify places where parking lots can be constructed. The twin towns of Itanagar and Naharlagun are highly congested. The development of parking lots should be one of the priorities of the state government. If Itanagar wants to truly be smart, every aspect will have to be upgraded, including parking spaces.

Regarding the ongoing construction of the multilevel parking lot at the APST bus station and another one near the directorate of higher education, both in Itanagar, 96 per cent of the work has been completed. It will soon be inaugurated after the formation of the new government in Arunachal, post May 2.

On the issue of non-utilization of the Techi Takar parking lot located in Bank Tinali area of Itanagar which was constructed by the UD department, the project has been handed over to the IMC Itanagar Municipal Corporation.