The Itanagar Women Police Station (WPS) in Arunachal Pradesh has been awarded the prestigious ISO 9001:2015 certification, recognizing its outstanding efforts in effectively handling crimes against women and children. This milestone highlights the station's commitment to a humanitarian approach to protecting the rights of vulnerable groups.

Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, to extend his congratulations to the team on X. "Congratulations to the entire team of the Itanagar Women Police Station (WPS) on being recognised with the ISO 9001:2015 certification," he posted on X.

He further praised the team's dedication, stating, "This recognition asserts their dedicated efforts toward effectively handling crime against women and children with a humanitarian approach for the protection of their rights. Kudos to the team for working towards creating a safer and secure environment for our women and children. Keep up the good work!"