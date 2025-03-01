The Science Club of Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh celebrated National Science Day-2025 on the theme, 'Science for Sustainable Development: Promoting Green Technologies'.

All the faculties and students of Departments of Science club namely - Department of Anthropology, Department of Botany, Department of Chemistry, Department of Mathematics, Department of Physics and Department of Zoology participated in the event.

The programme was coordinated by Dr. Karsing Megu, Assistant Professor, Department of Zoology.

Speaking as the chief guest on the occasion, Dr. M.Q. Khan, Principal of Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar, discussed the numerous contributions of science, from everyday activities to space and nuclear technologies. He exhorted the scientific community to inquire and innovate for the better utilization of science in society. He further discouraged the use of science for destructive purposes, emphasizing the immense loss it causes to humanity. Dr. Khan suggested that scientists worldwide should refrain from engaging in the creation of deadly weapons.

As part of the National Science Day 2025 celebration, Dr. Ajum Bagang, Assistant Professor of the Botany Department, delivered a science talk on the importance of home gardens in biodiversity conservation. Dr. Hage Doley, Assistant Professor of the Physics Department, gave a presentation on the evolution of the theory of scientific thought.

To make the event more engaging and to raise awareness about the significance of Science Day, an essay writing competition on the topic "Science for Sustainable Development: Promoting Green Technologies," a quiz competition on general science, and a poster-making competition on the impact of dams on Arunachal Pradesh were held. The winners were awarded trophies and certificates.