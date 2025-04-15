Heema Hospital in Itanagar has successfully performed an advanced Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) procedure on a 70-year-old woman, marking a significant milestone in local gastroenterological care.

The patient, who had been suffering from chronic abdominal pain due to a Common Bile Duct (CBD) stone, had not previously undergone surgery owing to her advanced age and fragile health condition. On April 11, 2025, the hospital’s Gastroenterology team successfully removed the CBD stone through ERCP — a minimally invasive alternative to open surgery.

Following the successful procedure, the patient has been discharged in stable condition, experiencing substantial relief from her long-standing ailment.

The Gastroenterology Department at Heema Hospital has consistently carried out both elective and emergency ERCP procedures over the past six months. The hospital emphasizes that ERCP offers a safer, less invasive option for patients who may not be suitable for surgical intervention.

A spokesperson from the hospital highlighted the need to raise awareness about such treatment options, especially since many similar cases are still being referred outside the state. Heema Hospital aims to bridge that gap by providing advanced gastrointestinal care within Arunachal Pradesh.