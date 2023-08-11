The Regional Office of the Central Bureau of Communication in Itanagar, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, is hosting a two-day Photo Exhibition focused on themes like "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," "Meri Mati Mera Desh," "Har Ghar Tiranga," and "9 Years of Seva Sushasan and Garib Kalyan." The exhibition, held at Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya in Itanagar, aims to celebrate India's rich history and its current national campaigns.

The event was inaugurated by N Ramanjanappa, Cluster Head of Akashvani in Arunachal Pradesh and Head of Office, Akashvani Itanagar. In his remarks, Ramanjanappa highlighted the significance of the displayed photographs from the pre-independence era, expressing that these visuals provide a glimpse into the circumstances that led to India's hard-fought freedom.

A. Krishnan, Principal of VKV, Chimpu, shared his appreciation for the government's developmental efforts in the Northeast and nationwide. He encouraged participants to make the most of the exhibition to deepen their understanding of India's history.

Rakesh Doley, In-Charge of the Central Bureau of Communication, Regional Office Itanagar, explained the exhibition's goals and objectives in his welcome address. He emphasized that the photo exhibition seeks to highlight crucial historical events from India's freedom struggle as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. It also aims to promote the "Meri Mati Mera Desh" and "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaigns, fostering patriotism and unity.

Tapan Kumar Das, Associate Editor of Echo of Arunachal, was a special guest at the inaugural function. The event also included an administration of the pledge as part of the "Meri Mati, Mera Desh" initiative, and distribution of national flags to participants as a contribution to the "Har Ghar Tiranga" Campaign.