The 20th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) led a daring rescue operation in Arunachal Pradesh on June 29, 2024. Acting under the guidance of Prakash Bhushan Jha, Deputy Commissioner of General Duty, the ITBP team faced a daunting challenge following a devastating landslide near Tatu, Aalo Mechukha.

The landslide had rendered two civilian vehicles immobile and trapped, plunging the area into a state of emergency. With civilians in distress and a medical emergency patient from the ITBP needing urgent evacuation, the 20 Bn ITBP deployed its mountaineering expertise with ropes and carabiners. Amidst treacherous conditions, they navigated the precarious terrain to reach the stranded individuals.