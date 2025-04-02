Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Roing and Balinong are set to become green hubs under an initiative led by the new Director of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Sibo Passing. During his visit to the campuses on Tuesday, Passing supervised a plantation drive and assessed pressing institutional challenges.

As part of the green initiative, 100 Burmese grape saplings were planted at ITI Roing and 50 Jujube saplings at ITI Balinong. The effort is aimed at transforming ITI Roing into a Burmese grape garden and ITI Balinong into a Jujube garden. The plantation drive was attended by students and faculty members who participated actively in the effort to enhance campus greenery.

During his visit, Passing held separate interactive sessions with trainees and staff at both institutions. Discussions covered major challenges, including boundary encroachment issues at Roing and erosion threats at Balinong. The director assured that these concerns would be taken up with the relevant authorities for swift remedial action.

Following an inspection of both campuses, Passing emphasised the importance of making the ITIs model institutions for not just skill development but also environmental sustainability. He called on the institutions to lead by example in campus cleanliness and greenery while continuing to enhance vocational training standards.

Both ITI principals, RC Dutta (Roing) and Er. Subash Pertin (Balinong), expressed their appreciation for the director’s visit and his commitment to institutional development. Dutta highlighted that the director’s enthusiasm for upgrading ITI trades with modern technology was particularly inspiring.

“The visit was a resounding success. His interaction with trainees and inspection of the hostel and training trades demonstrated his dedication to the institute’s growth,” said Dutta. He also praised Passing’s personal involvement in the plantation drive, calling it a motivating example for the entire ITI community.

Passing, previously known for his leadership in the Eco-Clean Mebo Mission during his tenure as ADC Mebo, has been a strong advocate for sustainability.