Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that situation in Yangtse where Indian and Chinese troops clashed recently is normal and calm here on December 15.

He also said that there is nothing to fear as our brave soldiers will give a befitting reply to the Chinese aggression.

“Yangtse is under my assembly constituency. If the situation there would have been complex, I wouldn’t be here with you in Mumbai now. It’s not 1962 anymore. It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2022 where India will always give a befitting reply to any external aggression,'' he added.

Slamming the Congress Government, the Arunachal CM said that during their tenure and rule in Arunachal, the Indian Army suffered a lot as only one major along with 50-60 security forces were stationed in the India-China border in Yangtse.

He also said that even the road conditions and infrastructure was in their worst shape and once the BJP government came to power in Arunachal, development in the state is being speeded up and modern infrastructure has been built considering its role for the national security perspective.

Khandu said that Arunachal Pradesh is North-East of North-East and it was not well known for its connectivity and added that things have drastically changed now and people come from big metro cities like Delhi and Mumbai with their supercars to travel on Arunachal’s Roads.

Remembering India’s first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Pema Khandu said that it was because of him that India got unified and it was his idea to make Tawang an integral part of India.