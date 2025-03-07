In a significant step towards improving healthcare accessibility in Arunachal Pradesh, Member of Parliament Tapir Gao (Arunachal East) along with Deputy Commissioner inaugurated the Jan Aushadhi Kendra at the District Hospital, Longding under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP).



This initiative, launched under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, aims to ensure that affordable and high-quality medicines are accessible to all, particularly benefiting citizens in remote regions.



The scheme not only strengthens healthcare infrastructure but also aligns with the goal of a self-reliant and healthier Arunachal Pradesh.



During the inauguration, MP Tapir Gao expressed his gratitude to healthcare professionals and the dedicated team working relentlessly to make essential medicines available to the people.



He emphasized that the initiative would significantly reduce the financial burden of medical expenses on lower-income groups while promoting affordable healthcare for all.

With the establishment of the Jan Aushadhi Kendra, residents of Longding and surrounding areas will now have access to generic medicines at lower costs, marking a transformative step in Arunachal Pradesh’s healthcare sector.