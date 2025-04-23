A high-level Japanese delegation led by Itsu Adachi, Executive Director of the Sasakawa Peace Foundation, met with Arunachal Pradesh leadership to discuss avenues for expanding cooperation across sectors, including education, technology, and sustainable development.

The visit, hosted in the presence of Member of Parliament Tapir Gao, was welcomed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who highlighted the growing potential in the India-Japan partnership, particularly for Arunachal Pradesh.

The talks focused on practical initiatives such as student and cultural exchange programs, political engagement, and the introduction of Japanese innovations to uplift local industries and farming.

“Together, we aim to build lasting bridges of friendship, innovation, and development,” Khandu stated in a tweet.