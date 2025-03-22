The department of Hindi and the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat, in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) East Siang Branch and Bodum Collective, hosted a poetry reading session on the occasion of World Poetry Day.

The event brought together more than 30 students from various departments, who showcased their literary talents by reciting both original compositions and classic poems in Hindi and English. Prominent academicians, including Dr. K.K. Mishra (Associate Professor, Geography Department), Dr. Abani Doley (Assistant Professor, English Department), and Dr. Terbi Loyi (Assistant Professor, Arunachal Pradesh University, Pasighat), also contributed with poetry readings.

Adding to the cultural richness of the event, esteemed Adi poet Kaling Borang, Advisor of APLS East Siang Branch, and Shri Otul Jerang, Sectoral Secretary, presented poetry in the Adi language. In her welcome address, APLS East Siang Branch President Smt. Ponung Ering Angu emphasized the importance of World Poetry Day in preserving and promoting poetic traditions.

Speaking at the event, Vice Principal Dr. Leki Sitang described poetry as the purest form of emotional expression and encouraged students to embrace Arunachali Hindi in their creative writing. The Head of the Hindi Department, in the vote of thanks, remarked that the "21st century is the era of prose poetry," underscoring the dynamic evolution of contemporary literature.

A highlight of the session was a poetry reading by young poet Miss Ayang Doley, a Class 2 student from SFS School, who captivated the audience with her recital. The event was successfully coordinated by Organizing Secretary Dr. Ing Perme, Assistant Professor, and was sponsored by the IQAC of Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat, as per an official release.