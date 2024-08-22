Tabiram Yirang, an assistant professor of geography at Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC) in Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh, died in a car accident early morning on August 22.

The incident occurred around 4.30 am when Yirang's car crashed into the right pillar of the college's main gate, according to the police.

Emergency responders retrieved Yirang's body from the wrecked vehicle, following which he was taken to Bakin Pertin Memorial Hospital in Pasighat where he was announced brought dead.

Faculty and staff members of JNC gathered at the hospital to witness the post-mortem and complete necessary formalities.

JNC principal, Dr Tasi Taloh, along with faculty and staff, later paid their respects to Yirang's family and the deceased at his residence in the lower campus of the college.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss. Our thoughts are with Yirang's family and friends during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace, and may his family find the strength to cope with their loss,” Taloh said.

Yirang is survived by his wife Marbom Yirang, one son, and two daughters.