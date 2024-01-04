The Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) declared its candidate for the Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday. The announcement comes as a manifestation of the party's apparent divergence with other members of the opposition alliance.

The Congress, the principal member of the INDIA bloc, secured the second position in the Arunachal West seat during the 2019 polls. Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had emerged victorious in both seats from the state, where assembly and Lok Sabha elections run concurrently.

JD(U)'s General Secretary, Afaque Ahmad, released a statement confirming Ruhi Tagung, the party's state unit president, as the chosen candidate for the Arunachal West constituency. "This announcement is being made as directed by party president Nitish Kumar," Ahmad emphasized.

The move comes on the heels of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's recent election as the JD(U)'s national president. His ascent sparked speculations of discontent within the party due to Kumar's exclusion from a prominent role within the INDIA bloc.

Kumar, known for forging alliances across the ideological spectrum, has fueled speculation about potential future moves. Although critical of the BJP-led central government during the recent national council meeting, the JD(U) pushed for a significant role for Kumar within the INDIA bloc.