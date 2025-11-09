Arunachal: JNC’s 57th Annual College Day ‘Hill Top Radiance’ opens with a call for holistic education

The 57th Annual College Day celebration of Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC), themed ‘Hill Top Radiance’, commenced with great enthusiasm at the college’s lower campus. The event was inaugurated by Education Minister P.D. Sona, who underscored the importance of holistic education that extends beyond the confines of classroom learning.

Declaring the celebrations open, Sona emphasized that education should focus on the overall development of students to nurture future generations capable of driving the state and the nation forward. Reiterating the core vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, he remarked, “Youth is the powerhouse of the country, and their potential must be channelled in the right direction.”

The Minister, accompanied by Transport and RD Minister Ojing Tasing, lit the Olympic torch to officially mark the beginning of the festivities. The torch relay was carried out by Miss Albena Doley and Shri Karmin Tekseng, symbolizing unity and the spirit of excellence.

A host of dignitaries graced the occasion, including MLAs Ninong Ering and Tapi Darang, ADC HQ Pebika Lego, JNC Principal Dr. Tasi Taloh, Chief Councillor of PMC Okiam Moyong Borang, Vice-Principal Dr. Leki Sitang, JNC Alumni President Anning Borang, public leaders, faculty members, staff, and students.

Lauding the institution’s legacy, Sona praised JNC for its pioneering role in advancing higher education in Arunachal Pradesh since its inception in 1964. He commended the college for nurturing thousands of young minds from across the state and embodying the true spirit of Pan-Arunachalism.

Encouraging students representing their respective Houses—Lohitang, Kamdi, Kangto, and Dapha—Sona urged them to demonstrate unity, teamwork, creativity, and discipline during the literary, sporting, and cultural competitions. He added, “Sportsmanship is the true winner.”

Responding to a memorandum submitted by JNCSU General Secretary Yapung Hemi, seeking infrastructural improvements such as a boundary wall, a new welcome gate, faculty augmentation, and drainage for the football ground, Sona assured full cooperation and requested the submission of project proposals under the upcoming Budget Estimates.

Guest of Honour and Transport Minister Ojing Tasing, an alumnus of JNC, expressed pride in seeing the students excel across diverse fields. Calling for innovation and a futuristic approach in academics, he lauded JNC’s contribution to human resource development in Arunachal Pradesh and pledged to address student transportation concerns highlighted by the union.

Earlier, Principal Dr. Tasi Taloh highlighted JNC’s remarkable journey since its establishment in 1964, from a fledgling institution to one of the most respected colleges in the state. He noted that JNC currently houses 78 faculty members and around 5,000 students across 14 undergraduate and 4 postgraduate departments in Arts, Science, and Commerce. The college has consistently produced university toppers and achievers in academics, sports, and cultural activities.

Dr. Taloh also appreciated the tireless efforts of JNC’s faculty in research, publications, and community service, which have strengthened the college’s reputation as a cradle of excellence.

The event also featured cultural performances, including a mega dance presentation by students and a band display by VKV Oyan. The Department of Hindi and the Department of Physics were felicitated for securing first and second positions, respectively, in the Walk Past competition.

The vote of thanks was delivered by AGS JNCSU Anggit Moyong, who expressed gratitude to the visiting dignitaries and participants for making the event a grand success.