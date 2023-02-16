Itanagar on February 16 witnessed a mass rally of the aspirant candidates and the public as they started their movement against Arunachal Pradesh Public service Commission (APPSC) paper leakage scam.

Pan Arunachal Join Steering Committee (PAJSC) observed a mass movement against APPSC paper leakage scams and claimed that this scam allegedly murdered many potential and genuine candidates hoping to crack the apex recruiting commission in the state.

The mass rally was carried from Akashdeep to Tennis Court Itanagar which was joined by the mass public from all walks of life.

The Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee on February 13 submitted a memorandum to the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh highlighting its previous demands and also against the appointment of the APPSC's new chairman and its members.

Also Read: Arunachal Joint Steering Committee demands postponement of swearing-in of APPSC chairman



In its representation, the committee wrote that the newly appointed Chairman, Lieutenant General (Retd) Shantanu Dayal, who is 61 years old, is on the verge of retirement in one year, whereas the retirement age or tenure of the Chairman and members of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is 6 years or 62 years of age, whichever comes earlier.

The committee also raised concern that the newly appointed chairman will have no time to understand the system or to cleanse it, saying it is an insult to the already chaotic state of the APPSC.

The representation also read that the appointment of the Chairman and members of the APPSC, instead of being reformative initiatives, looked more like an attempt to conduct the examinations shortly and impose the age-old "Divide and Rule" tactics to completely sabotage the movement against the unprecedented nexus of organised crime.

The committee has demanded to immediately postpone the oath-taking ceremony scheduled to be held on February 17 and re-examine the shortlisted members and chairman of APPSC.