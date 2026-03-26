Arunachal: Joint inspection drive conducted in Changlang’s Jairampur, Nampong to check fuel, LPG compliance

A joint inspection drive was carried out on March 26 across parts of Changlang district, covering Jairampur town and Nampong Sub-Division to ensure adherence to fuel and LPG safety norms.

The inspection team comprised the Executive Magistrate/Town Magistrate, police personnel, officials from the SDF&CSO department, and other field staff.

During the drive, petrol pumps including Tikhak Auto Agency and Mokhom Auto Agency in Jairampur, as well as M/S Suman Taikam Petrol Pump in Namgoi under Nampong, were thoroughly checked.

Officials verified key parameters such as stock registers, fuel quality and quantity, dispensing units, safety measures, and licensing documents. The team also inspected Rangsa Gram Vitrak, an LPG distribution centre in Jairampur, focusing on proper handling, storage, and distribution of cylinders in line with prescribed safety standards.

Authorities said the drive was part of ongoing efforts to ensure compliance and maintain transparency in the supply of essential commodities, particularly in the run-up to heightened administrative vigilance in the region.