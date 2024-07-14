In a collaborative effort between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam police forces, an escaped jail inmate was apprehended in Naharlagun. The fugitive, identified as Isahan Deori, alias Patal, had previously been arrested under Section 303(2) of the Indian Judicial Code in Lakhimpur, Assam. Known for his habitual offenses, Deori had evaded authorities since his escape from Naharlagun.

The search operation was initiated after a requisition from Assam police, with Naharlagun police station officer-in-charge K Dev and Lakhimpur police station sub-inspector HJ Lahon leading the pursuit. The joint police team successfully located and captured Deori in the Demsite area of Naharlagun.

Upon apprehension, legal procedures were promptly followed, and custody of Deori was transferred to the Assam police. Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities.

In a separate operation in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district, police under the leadership of Tawang SP DW Thongon and deputy SP Tasso Kato arrested ten drug peddlers. The raid, conducted across locations including Old Market, Nehru Market, and near the Parade Ground, resulted in the seizure of 33 vials containing suspected heroin weighing 48.4 grams, valued at Rs 1.2 lakh.