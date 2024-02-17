The Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) are all set to observe a black day tomorrow to mark one year of the infamous APPSC paper leak scam, which remains inconclusive to this day.

Addressing the media today, PAJSC vice chairman Tadak Nalo said that tomorrow they will be observing tomorrow (February 18) as a black day. Nalo said that they want to highlight the government's failure in resolving the APPSC paper leak case even after the passage of one year.

Tomorrow PAJSC will be launching the 'Pustak Jalao Andolan' where they have called upon aspirants and common citizens to burn books and make a video and upload them on social media, while tagging the big leaders such as the Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju among others.

"We have decided that we February 18 will be a black day. For tomorrow, I request all the aspirants, the family members, all stakeholders and all domicile citizens, that it is a black day tomorrow. we request them to wear black dress tomorrow as a mark of protest and resentment. We will also observe the day tomorrow by burning books as we call it 'Pustak Jalao Andolan.' We will be burning our books tomorrow. As aspirants, our books are most dear to us. They are sacred to us and we worship them. All the aspirants who are working hard, preparing... if the system becomes like this then where do we go from here?" said Nalo.

The PAJSC vice chairman furhter said that people need not go out on the roads to protest. He said that they can burn books from their homes and upload the videos and tag the CM, Union Minister Rijiju and other leaders to highlight the issue.

Tadak Nalo further said that a special cake would be cut tomorrow to mark the failure of the government and its leaders. He also said that three caked would be sent to the three MPs from the state and the largest cake would be sent to Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.

"To protest you don't have to come out on the roads. You can participate by sitting at your house, and burn your books. You have to burn them and make a video and upload them online and then tag Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and others including the Government of India. Everyone should know what is going on in Arunachal. We will also celebrate the failure of our sixty legislators and three MPs by cutting a cake and commemorating their failure. We will cut the cake to celebrate you silence which you have maintained for the last one year. Three cakes will be sent to the three MPs. The laregest cake will be sent to Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. Being a Union Minister, you have failed us," said Nalo.

The PAJSC has also stated that they would boycotting the Statehood Day celebrations on February 20.