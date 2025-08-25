Arunachal: Jongrom school surprise inspection flags mid-day meal, PDS lapses

Dr. Ripi Doni, Circle Officer (CO) of Yatdam, conducted a surprise inspection at Jongrom Primary School on August 25 to evaluate the institution’s functioning and the delivery of associated public services.

During the visit, Dr. Doni checked teachers’ attendance to ensure punctuality and regular classroom engagement. He also interacted with Anganwadi functionaries to review the quality of early childhood care provided to local children.

The inspection extended to the Mid-Day Meal scheme, where the CO verified both the quality and quantity of meals served. Emphasising the importance of balanced nutrition, Dr. Doni instructed staff to maintain hygiene standards and ensure the timely distribution of meals.



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Later, Dr. Doni held a review meeting with Fair Price Shop (FPS) owners regarding the progress of e-KYC updates. He directed the shop owners to expedite the process to prevent any inconvenience to Public Distribution System (PDS) beneficiaries.

Reiterating the administration’s commitment to effective governance, Dr. Doni stressed that regular monitoring of schools, Anganwadis, and PDS outlets will continue to ensure transparency, accountability, and efficient service delivery.