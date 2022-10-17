Amid the ongoing protest against the Arunachal Pradesh government over the alleged corruption charges, journalist Akash Shukla was summoned by Aalo Police station from Delhi for his involvement in alleged misleading coverage of a road project.

The journalist Shukla, who runs a news portal named Awadh Tv, was summoned by the police station following an FIR from the project director.

It is worth mentioning that Shukla is also covering the entire episodes of the foot march journey from August 21 to September 20 including the protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi organized by Arunachal Against Corruption (AAC).

Amid the ongoing protest, Shukla emerged as a hero for locals, as he was welcomed by a few citizens after attending his case hearing later on October 16, he reached Itanagar, where he also attended the protest at Indira Gandhi park.

While speaking exclusively to India Today NE, Shukla said that he got a notice from Aalo SP under 41 CrPc, wherein, it was mentioned one of his coverages on a road project which was telecasted on July 31.

''The complainant mentioned that the report is fabricated and misleading as the work is not still started as recently tender procedures completed,'' he told India Today NE.

Shukla further stated that all packages of roads were covered under the West Siang district and also protest on July 12 by the people of Aalo.

However, Shukla went to the police station and recorded his statement and said, ''I would not beg down with any threats by anyone''.

''I don't belong here neither I will stay here permanently but as Arunachal is an integral part of India, and many youths lost their lives saving it from Chinese aggression and even mother's lost their sons and sisters lost their brothers while fighting with China during 1962,'' he added.

He further highlighted that Arunachal is a crucial sensitive border state which needs special attention from the national media and journalists should cover every corruption-related story.

''Corruption exists everywhere in Arunachal and it should be highlighted,'' he claimed.

Commenting on the recent protest going on against alleged corruption charges of the state government, Shukla said, ''It's totally a fight against corruption with true and honest motives''.

Riken Ingo, an advocate of Shukla, who is fighting this case free of cost, also interacted with India Today NE and informed that initially he was not a part of Arunachal Against corruption but as a citizen of Arunachal, he was impressed to see the youths fighting against corruption.

Following this, Ingo joined the AAC team as a legal advisor to tackle any legal hurdles.

''The project director has no right to file the case directly but still, police registered the FIR and summoned the journalist from Delhi to Aalo,'' Igno said regarding the case filed against Shukla.

However, the state government has dismissed all the allegations of corruption made against Chief Minister Pema Khandu, asserting that they were made with ulterior political motives.



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