Appu Gapak, a senior journalist from Arunachal Pradesh arrived in Washington DC on September 28 to participate in the International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP).

The two-week programme, titled "Democracy as Strength: Showcasing U.S. Elections, Political Process and Public Participation," runs from September 30 to October 8.

Gapak, who serves as the Gender Council Convenor for the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) and sub editor at Echo of Arunachal, is one of five delegates representing India in this single-country project.

The IVLP aims to provide participants with insights into the US political system, including concepts like separation of powers, checks and balances, and the federal structure.

Delegates will meet with politicians and community organisers from major US parties to understand how they operate within this system.

The programme will take participants to Washington DC, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, offering a diverse perspective on American political life. A key focus will be exploring the media's role in shaping political processes, aligning with Gapak's 15 years of experience in journalism.

Funded by the US Department of State's Bureau of Educational & Cultural Affairs, the IVLP has been fostering international understanding since 1940. It annually brings up to 5,000 emerging leaders worldwide to the United States for professional exchanges lasting up to three weeks.