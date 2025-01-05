The Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) has strongly condemned the killing of independent journalist Mukesh Chandrakar, whose body was found in a septic tank after he exposed corruption in Chhattisgarh's road construction project.

"This heinous act is a chilling reminder of the perils faced by reporters working to uphold democracy and transparency," the APUWJ said in a statement. The union called the murder "a despicable act that underscores the growing threats faced by journalists in their pursuit of truth."

Chandrakar, who contributed to a national media house, disappeared days after publishing an investigation that revealed irregularities in a road construction project led by a local contractor in Bijapur district. His body was later discovered on the contractor's property, officials confirmed.

APUWJ President Amar Sangno emphasised the gravity of the situation: "Press freedom is the cornerstone of any democracy, and its defenders should not have to fear for their lives."

The journalist's exposé had triggered public outrage over corruption in infrastructure development before his death. The APUWJ has urged both state and central governments to ensure a transparent investigation into Chandrakar's murder and implement immediate measures to protect journalists, particularly those covering corruption and crime.

The union highlighted that such attacks represent a disturbing pattern of violence against journalists across the country.