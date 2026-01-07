Arunachal journalists push for stalled pension scheme during meeting with chief minister

Journalists in Arunachal Pradesh have pressed the state government to implement a pension scheme that has been stuck in bureaucratic delays for nearly five years, despite receiving Cabinet approval.

A delegation from the Arunachal Press Club and the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists met Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday, 8 January, to raise concerns about the Arunachal Pradesh Working Journalists' Pension Scheme 2020, which was announced in the 2019-20 state budget but has yet to be rolled out.

APC President Amar Sangno said the scheme, which was discussed extensively with the Department of Information and Public Relations, has faced prolonged implementation delays due to objections at the bureaucratic level. The uncertainty has caused growing concern amongst working journalists across the state.

The delegation submitted a three-point memorandum that also sought formal recognition for five district press clubs in Ziro, Aalo, Raga, Pasighat and Seppa. The organisations argued that official recognition would strengthen grassroots journalism and improve coordination between district administrations and the media.

Journalists requested that district authorities be directed to coordinate all press conferences, media interactions and workshops through recognised district press clubs, mirroring a system already established at the state level through a government order issued in October 2024.

The delegation also appealed for land or dedicated space for district press clubs, many of which currently operate from rented premises without permanent infrastructure.

Chief Minister Khandu acknowledged the media's role in communicating government programmes and bridging the gap between the administration and citizens. He assured the delegation that the issues would be examined promptly, noting that whilst the media and government have different functions, both share the goal of building a stronger society.

Sangno described the meeting as encouraging and expressed hope that the demands would be addressed soon.

The meeting included APUWJ General Secretary Sonam Jelly, representatives from various district press clubs, and senior government officials, including Secretary (Planning) R K Sharma and Deputy Director (IPR) Denga Bengia.