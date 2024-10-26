Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ), and Arunachal Press Club (APC) observed the fifth death anniversary of senior journalist Taro Chatung at Press Club, on October 26.

Late Chatung, known as the founding father of electronic media in the state and a state gold medal awardee, was born on March 1, 1963. He passed away on October 26, 2019, due to Cancer at TRIHMS, Naharlagun.

Remembering him, APUWJ President Amar Sangno stated that the union and APC observe his death anniversary each year to pay tribute to the legend, recalling his contributions and to educate younger journalists about his impact on state journalism. He advised young journalists to strive for coherence, like Chatung.

The union has also introduced the Taro Chatung Excellence Award for journalists, which is awarded after a competition among electronic journalists and presented each year during the National Press Day celebrations.

“I appeal to journalists to be dedicated and passionate about the profession, just as Chatung was until his last breath,” he said.

APUWJ Vice President Ranju Dodum stated that journalists must uphold the legacy of late Chatung by focusing on problems, not people, and addressing issues, not agendas.

"Sadly, today’s media is not the same as what the late Chatung advocated during his time. By avoiding such pitfalls, we can preserve the true essence and principles of journalism."

He emphasised that APUWJ is for all journalists and is not limited to print or electronic media.

“Late Chatung had a unique way of questioning which made him different. However, he always raised issues and problems with the public. We should be ready to ask tough questions to the authorities concerned, which was one of the inspiring journalistic approaches of Taro Chatung,” he added.

Earlier, the members of the union and club paid a floral tribute and maintained a 2 minute silence as a mark of prayer for the departed soul.

Ziro Press Club, an affiliate of APC, also observed his anniversary along with the students of Saint Claret College at Kelya Village, Hija, Ziro, where his mortal remains were laid to rest.