The Special Investigation Cell (SIC) made a breakthrough arrest apprehending CK Singh, a junior engineer employed at the Public Works Department (PWD) western zone office, for allegedly accepting a bribe. The arrest follows a meticulous operation executed by the SIC team, prompted by a complaint lodged by a distressed individual.

Singh, a resident of Hailalkandi district in Assam, was caught red-handed by the vigilant SIC team while accepting a sum of Rs 50,000 in bribe money. The arrest took place after the complainant sought the intervention of the SIC, having endured prolonged harassment from Singh in relation to the renewal process of his firm's license.

Leading the operation were Inspectors M Riba, B Krong, and K Lama, alongside Constables J Loya, P Mondal, YK Pandey, and M Ojha. Their concerted efforts, augmented by scientific technology and strategic planning, resulted in the successful apprehension of the accused.

SP Anant Mittal of the SIC said, "Singh had been persistently soliciting bribes from the complainant, causing undue obstacles in the license renewal procedure. Upon verification of the complaint, our team swiftly devised and executed a plan, culminating in his arrest."