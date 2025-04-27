In a proactive move ahead of the upcoming monsoon season, MLA Tseten Chombay conducted an inspection of the ongoing Storm Water Drainage System construction in Kalaktang, West Kameng district. The project, implemented under the Water Resource Department (WRD), aims to mitigate the risks of flooding, water pollution, and soil erosion in the region.

Accompanying the inspection were Zilla Parishad Member (ZPM) Tashi Wangchu, Assistant Engineer of WRD Er. Jumge Ete, and other senior local leaders. The inspection underscored the administration’s commitment to strengthening Kalaktang township’s drainage infrastructure to ensure public safety, maintain hygiene, and facilitate an uninterrupted daily life, particularly during the heavy rains.

Emphasizing the importance of quality and timeliness, MLA Chombay directed the concerned department officials to adhere strictly to construction standards and deadlines. He expressed confidence that the project, once completed, will provide long-term benefits to the residents of Kalaktang.

The storm water drainage system is seen as a vital step in bolstering the town’s resilience against monsoon-induced challenges.