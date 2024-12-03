Mesom Singhi from Arunachal Pradesh continued her remarkable Commonwealth success streak, securing gold and bronze medals at the 11th Commonwealth Karate Championship held in Durban, South Africa this weekend.

The accomplished kata specialist dominated the Commonwealth Cup division to claim gold, while also earning bronze in the Elite Championship category.

The dual-medal performance adds to her impressive international record, which includes gold from South Africa 2018 and bronze from Birmingham 2022.

Recently, she also won gold in Moscow Universe Karate which was organised by Russian Karate Federation.

Kata, considered one of karate's most demanding disciplines, requires practitioners to execute complex sequences of movements with precision and power. Singhi has mastered this challenging art form through years of rigorous training.

Currently training in Hyderabad, Singhi's latest triumph reinforces her position as one of India's most successful karate athletes.

The championship, which ran from November 30 to December 1, featured top karate talent from across the Commonwealth nations.