Arunachal Pradesh's karate contingent delivered a commanding performance at the 7th All India Wado-Kai National Karate Championship, collecting 17 medals across two days of intense competition in Darjeeling, West Bengal.

The state's martial artists secured eight gold medals, five silver, and four bronze at the tournament held from May 31 to June 1, establishing their dominance in the national arena.

Leading the charge was Ajay Rotom, who emerged as the tournament's standout performer by claiming double gold in both kumite (sparring) and kata (forms) categories. His flawless execution across disciplines highlighted the technical prowess of Arunachal's training programs.

John Dodum showcased remarkable versatility, capturing gold in kumite while adding a silver medal in kata to his collection. Similarly, rising junior talent Ekhya Riang mirrored this achievement with gold in kumite and silver in kata, signalling a bright future for the state's karate development.

The junior division proved particularly fruitful for Arunachal, with Sadu Jeram securing gold in kumite and bronze in kata. Takar Guha demonstrated tactical brilliance by earning silver in kumite and gold in kata, while Kyaling Nilo powered through the kumite competition to claim gold.

Senior category competitors maintained the winning momentum, with Likha Taka earning bronze in kumite and gold in kata. Bamang Niglar contributed silver in kumite and bronze in kata, while Kunal Das added a valuable silver medal in kumite to the team's impressive tally.

Yarda Niki, who serves as president of both the Arunachal Wado-Kai Association and the Arunachal Pradesh Amateur Karate-Do Association, praised the athletes' dedication and technical excellence.