Arunachal Pradesh karateka Khya Tai Bengde won a gold medal in the senior men's team kata event at the 12th Commonwealth Karate Championship 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland.

The championship was held from November 5 to 8, bringing together karate athletes from across the Commonwealth.

Bengde, son of Kajop Bengde, has also secured a gold medal in the senior men's team kata event at the 11th South Asian Karate Championship, held in Dhaka, Bangladesh, from July 15 to 18, 2026.

He has also won several gold medals at national-level karate championships across India.

His latest victory adds to his medal tally at international competitions, with gold medals at both the Commonwealth and South Asian championships in 2026.