Arunachal: Kemi and Raneghat bridges in dire state, public demands urgent renovation

The residents and commuters of Pasighat have raised serious concerns over the worsening condition of the Kemi/7 Mile Bridge between Rani village and Pasighat, as well as the iconic Raneghat Bridge over the Siang River, appealing to the concerned authorities for urgent renovation and repair works.

The Kemi/7 Mile Bridge has developed wide potholes with exposed iron rods, posing risks to daily commuters. Local residents allege that despite repeated appeals, the damaged sections have remained unattended for months, leading not only to rough rides but also frequent damage to vehicles. “The potholes have been there for a long time, but no attention has been paid. Tyres get punctured, and vehicles face damage every day,” a resident of Rani village lamented.

Citizens also pointed out that several stretches of the NH-515, particularly between Ruksin and Pasighat, are riddled with potholes. They appealed to the district administration, state government, and the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to ensure timely renovation.

The situation is equally grim at the Raneghat Bridge, popularly known as Pasighat Bridge, which serves as the lifeline for central and eastern Arunachal Pradesh. Several potholes, loose joints, and even missing iron rods have been reported, raising fears over the long-term safety of the bridge that bears heavy daily vehicular movement. “This bridge is the only reliable link within the state. Its condition must not be ignored,” a concerned citizen said.

Responding to the issue, Pasighat Highway Division, PWD Executive Engineer Er. Okep Dai clarified that the NH-515 stretch from Ruksin to Pasighat, including the Raneghat Bridge, was handed over to NHIDCL earlier this year. “A meeting with NHIDCL is scheduled on October 6, after which renovation work is expected to begin,” Dai informed. He also assured that immediate repairs would be undertaken on the Raneghat Bridge considering its importance as the sole arterial link between eastern and western Arunachal Pradesh within state territory.

Public sentiment, however, remains clear: the bridges and road stretches require urgent and routine maintenance to prevent further deterioration and ensure the safety of thousands of daily commuters.