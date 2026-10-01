Arunachal: Key electro-mechanical work completed at 2,000-MW Subansiri project

The 2,000-MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project in Arunachal Pradesh has achieved a key milestone with the completion of a major electro-mechanical work, officials said on October 1.

The 395-metric-tonne generator stator of Unit 7 was successfully lowered on Wednesday, bringing the project closer to commissioning the seventh unit and eventually reaching its full installed capacity.

The project comprises eight generating units of 250 MW each.

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the Power and Hydropower portfolios, shared the development on social media.

“This critical milestone in the electro-mechanical works brings the project closer to commissioning Unit 7 and, subsequently, its full installed capacity of 2,000 MW (8×250 MW),” Mein said.

The project is being developed by the NHPC on the Subansiri River along the Arunachal Pradesh-Assam border.

Once fully operational, the project is expected to generate around 7,422 million units of electricity annually.

Two generating units of the project had been commissioned by March this year. The NHPC subsequently declared the third unit commercially operational from March 20, taking the project's commissioned capacity to 750 MW.

The Union Power Ministry had earlier indicated that the entire project was scheduled for completion by December.

The latest electro-mechanical milestone is expected to pave the way for further commissioning activity as the project moves towards its full 2,000-MW installed capacity.