Arunachal Pradesh's Kibithoo village, located on the India-China border, has received 4G network connectivity on May 13. This achievement is a result of the Universal Service Funded Scheme (USOF) project under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The first village of India, Kibithoo, is situated in the Anjaw district and is nearly 70 km north of the district headquarters at Hawai. It is also one of the easternmost permanently populated towns in India, located on the line of actual control (LAC).

Airtel has successfully commissioned 4G network connectivity in Kibithoo, providing seamless connectivity to the town's citizens. Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his elation, stating that the commissioning of 4G network would pave the way for fast progress in Anjaw and create tremendous transformation in all spheres of governance.

He further added that this giant step towards ensuring seamless connectivity to border villages would create opportunities for people by facilitating access to information.

Kibithoo, formerly known as the last village of Arunachal Pradesh, is located near the Lohit River and the India-China-Myanmar tri-junction. The nearest air connectivity is 20 km away at Walong airstrip in Walong.

The local MLA of Anjaw district, Dasanglu Pul, expressed her happiness over the town's connectivity, stating that a town with a mere civil population of 560 and army camps is now celebrating its connectivity.