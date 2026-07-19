Arunachal kickboxer Sonam Zomba claims KFL world strawweight title in Sri Lanka

Arunachal Pradesh kickboxer Sonam Zomba won the Karma Fight League (KFL 8) World Strawweight Championship title on July 18 after emerging victorious at the event held in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Zomba was originally scheduled to face Pakistan's Bushra Akhtar, but the bout was cancelled. Despite the change in the fight card, the Tawang-born athlete secured the world title under the KFL banner, adding another major achievement to her growing career.

The latest triumph comes after Zomba successfully defended her Matrix Fight Night (MFN) Strawweight title earlier this season, further strengthening her reputation as one of India's leading combat sports athletes.

Karma Fight League is a Sri Lanka-based professional K-1 kickboxing promotion featuring competitors from across South Asia. Under K-1 rules, fighters are allowed to use punches, kicks and limited knee strikes, while grappling and submission techniques are prohibited.

Reacting to her victory, Zomba thanked her supporters and organisers in a post on social media.

"Thank you everyone for all the love and support. I am truly grateful to KFL for giving me this opportunity. I know my performance wasn't my best, but this victory means a lot to me. I will keep improving, train even harder, and come back stronger. It is an incredible feeling to bring this championship belt home to India," she wrote.

She also expressed gratitude to her supporters in Sri Lanka, acknowledged Ayesha Shroff, her coaches and the team at Bidang MMA & Fitness Gym, saying their encouragement had played a key role in her journey.

Describing the title as "just the beginning", Zomba said she remains determined to improve further and continue representing India on the international stage.

The KFL World Strawweight Championship adds another milestone to Zomba's career and marks another significant achievement for Indian kickboxing on the global stage.