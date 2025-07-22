Arunachal kickboxers shine with 12 medals at national championship in Raipur

Arunachal Pradesh's kickboxing team made a strong impact at the Wako India Seniors & Masters National Kickboxing Championship 2025, securing a total of 12 medals during the competition held in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, from July 16 to 20.

The team brought home three gold, three silver, and six bronze medals, reflecting the growing depth and competitiveness of kickboxing talent in the state. Among the standout performers was Rantu Sonowal, who clinched gold in the -57kg K1 event.

Bishal Mura added another gold in the -54kg Low Kick category, while Licha Sep topped the podium in the -65kg Light Contact event and also earned a bronze in Point Fight, becoming the only double-medallist from the team.

Silver medals went to Robin Deori in the -67kg K1 event, Jipe Lombi in the -54kg K1 event, and Bem Tada in the -86kg Full Contact category. The bronze medal tally featured strong performances from Kabak Mallam (-60kg, Full Contact), Khyoda Talik (-57kg, Light Contact), Guchi Laila (-52kg, Full Contact), Gokia Pake (-70kg, K1), and Pisa Ane (-65kg, Full Contact), alongside Licha Sep’s second podium finish.

The Kickboxing Association of Arunachal congratulated the entire team for their commendable performance and expressed gratitude to Wako India Kickboxing Federation president Santosh K. Agrawal for his continued support and guidance.