Arunachal: Kiren Rijiju lays foundation stone for 6 PMJVK projects in East Kameng

Union Minister for Minority Affairs and MP from Arunachal West, Kiren Rijiju, laid the foundation stone for six Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) projects in East Kameng district, aimed at empowering minority communities and accelerating development in the Northeast.

The event was attended by Seppa East MLA Ealing Tallang, Chayangtajo MLA Hayeng Mangfi, Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Nigam, Superintendent of Police Kamdam Sikom, and other esteemed dignitaries. Guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, the projects focus on education, infrastructure, and youth development.

The six projects include: a water storage tank and playground at Government School, Sachung; a G+1 school building at Debeyar Circle; a modern kitchen shed at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalay, Bameng; a playground at Government Middle School, Lada; and a boys’ hostel at Tagangwarang Residential School.

Speaking at the event, Minister Rijiju emphasized that these initiatives would empower minority communities, provide better educational infrastructure, and contribute to the holistic development of East Kameng and the broader Northeast region.