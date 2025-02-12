Arunachal Pradesh's Basar under Leparada district hosted Kisan Mela 2025, a significant event organized by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Basar, under the theme "From Tradition to Innovation: Tribal Agriculture."



The event was part of the 50th Foundation Day celebrations of the ICAR Arunachal Pradesh Centre, marking five decades of dedicated service to the agricultural sector.



The local MLA of Basar Assembly Constituency, Nyabi Jini Dirchi, attended the event as the Chief Guest, alongside the Deputy Commissioner of Leparada District as the Guest of Honor and the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Leparada District as the Special Guest. Several Heads of Departments (HoDs), Heads of Offices (HoOs), and government officials were also present at the gathering.

A key highlight of the event was the launch of two significant publications—"Agricultural Technologies to Transform Rural Livelihood in Arunachal Pradesh" and "Natural Farming: Scope and Prospects in Arunachal Pradesh." These publications are expected to serve as valuable resources for farmers, offering insights into modern agricultural techniques and sustainable farming practices.

MLA Nyabi Jini Dirchi applauded the felicitation programs, particularly the ceremonial input distribution to farmers under the Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) and the Farmers' Award and Exhibition Award. Special recognition was given to HIRI SHG, HILI SHG, and GALU ANE PLF for their outstanding stall exhibitions.

In his address, MLA Nyabi stressed the need to integrate traditional farming wisdom with modern innovations to enhance agricultural productivity. He encouraged farmers to adopt modern farming techniques, cultivate millets under the "One District One Crop" initiative, and collaborate with agricultural departments and resource experts to maximize their output.

Expressing gratitude to all contributors, MLA Nyabi commended the tireless efforts of the organizers and participants in making the Kisan Mela a resounding success. He highlighted the positive impact of such initiatives on the lives of farmers in Leparada District, reinforcing the commitment to advancing tribal agriculture in Arunachal Pradesh.